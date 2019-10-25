Providence taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are once again offering residents a chance to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs by taking part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This Saturday, four collection sites will be taking any expired, unwanted or unused drugs – no questions asked.

“Ridding your home of expired and unused prescription drugs this National Prescription Take Back Day is an easy and convenient way to help keep your family safe,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

Here are the four locations opening Oct. 26 in Providence:

Walgreens Pharmacy, 533 Elmwood Ave.

Walgreens Pharmacy, 1 Pocasset Ave.

Walgreens Pharmacy, 295 Academy Ave.

Providence Police Station, 325 Washington Street.

The collections sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The goal of the national campaign is to prevent prescription medication from being misused by providing a safe way to dispose of it.

The campaign has boasted big numbers in the past, collecting more than 89,366 pounds of unwanted prescription medications throughout New England last April.

This time around, collection sites will also be accepting vaping devices and cartridges.