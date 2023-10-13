PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a Providence grocery store and two of his employees are facing charges following an investigation into the fraudulent use of food stamps, according to R.I. State Police.

Marvin Taveras, owner of M&T Supermarket, as well as Marino Tavares and Cassandra Diaz, are facing numerous charges, including embezzlement, obtaining property under false pretenses and fraudulent use of food stamps.

The investigation began back in April, when detectives received a complaint from the state regarding the fraudulent use of food stamps at the supermarket.

Detectives reviewed the SNAP transaction data, which police said indicated several high dollar food purchases online. Those food purchases were then delivered to the supermarket.

Police said investigators cross-checked the SNAP accounts making those purchases and determined that none of them lived at the Broad Street grocery store.

Taveras, Diaz and Tavares were arraigned and released pending their next court date.