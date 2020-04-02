Closings & Delays
Providence students’ ‘grab and go’ meal service moving to twice a week

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District announced starting next week, they’ll change to a twice-a-week distribution of their “grab and go” free breakfast and lunch packages.

On Tuesdays, starting on April 7, the food distribution to children will include three breakfasts and three lunches, according to a news release from the district’s Laura Hart. Friday’s distribution will include four of each. Distribution is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The school district is also adding food distribution at Feinstein Elementary, Times2 Academy, and Webster Elementary, Hart said.

Families may give a student’s school district ID number in order to pick up food without the child being physically present.

The city’s 11 recreation centers are also offering free packaged dinners to children 18 and under on Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The distribution of meals came in the wake of the widespread closing of school buildings in a effort stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

