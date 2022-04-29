PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A student was found with an unloaded gun at Nathanael Greene Middle School Thursday afternoon, according to Providence Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the district said school staff confiscated the firearm around 1:30 p.m.

Police were called in and the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution. Families were also notified.

No students or staff were hurt.

The incident remains under investigation and the school officials said they will take appropriate action.