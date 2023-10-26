PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 14-year-old student at Mount Pleasant High School was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting multiple people.

Providence police said the teenager is charged with two counts of assault on school officials and single counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

In a letter to the community, the school said the incident happened around noon and stemmed from a fight between two students in a classroom.

Officials called it an isolated incident, saying there was no threat to school safety.

The student was taken to the Rhode Island Training School, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.