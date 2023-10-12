PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence middle schooler has been charged after a gun was found inside his backpack Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin tells 12 News a teacher at Delsesto Middle School found the firearm and an extended magazine inside the student’s backpack. Lapatin said the magazine was loaded, but not attached to the gun when it was discovered.

The teacher called police and the student was taken into custody. Lapatin said the school was not placed into lockdown.

The student, who is under the age of 18 and has not been identified, is charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds. He’s currently being held at the R.I. Training School.

12 News has reached out to Providence Public Schools for more information and we’re waiting to hear back.