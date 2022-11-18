PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — DelSesto Middle School was briefly locked down Friday after a student brought a BB gun to school, according to Providence Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the district said parents were told just after noon that all students were safe and police were on the scene.

The lockdown was lifted about 40 minutes later and students were dismissed as usual.

This is the second time this week an incident like this has happened in Rhode Island. On Wednesday, a 14-year-old North Providence student also brought a BB gun to school.