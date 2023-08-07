PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A masked man held up a convenience store overnight in Providence, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Cumberland Farms on Branch Avenue.

One of the employees told police they were helping a customer when the suspect walked up and put a gray backpack on the counter, then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the employee, the report says.

The workers emptied the registers and put the money into the bag. The report says the suspect made off with around $500 and fled in the direction of Douglas Avenue.

The entire incident was captured on the store’s security cameras, according to police.

The suspect was said to be wearing a black sweatshirt with orange trim, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers, latex gloves and a black face mask.

Anyone with information should call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.