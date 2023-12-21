PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Starbucks in downtown Providence has become the first store in the state to successfully unionize, 12 News has learned.

Baristas at the 1 Financial Plaza store voted unanimously to join Starbucks Workers United last week.

“We workers are igniting a fire of resistance and power for all workers in Rhode Island and everywhere in the country,” Starbucks employee Juani Cantu said.

The workers filed a petition to unionize last month with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in an effort “to combat unlawful labor practices.”

“We exhaust ourselves working outside of our availability and endlessly scrounging for extra shifts … which negatively impacts our health, both physically and mentally,” the workers wrote in a letter sent to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan. “We deserve living wages with consistent hours and benefits to support ourselves and our families while working here.”

The 1 Financial Plaza shop was the second Starbucks to file a union petition in Rhode Island since the nationwide movement took off nearly two years ago. The Pace Boulevard store in Warwick attempted to unionize last year, but failed to do so after the vote was deemed too close to call.

Starbucks shift supervisor Asia Sullivan said she’s thrilled that her store was the first to unionize in the Ocean State.

“[We’re] excited to be the first unionized store in Rhode Island, but surely not the last,” Sullivan said, encouraging other locations to reach out for assistance.

More than 380 Starbucks stores across the country have successfully unionized since December 2021. Since then, the Seattle-based coffee giant has been racking up federal labor law violations with the NLRB in what is believed to be an effort to stunt unionization efforts.

12 News reached out to Starbucks for comment but has not yet heard back.