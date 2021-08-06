Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for September

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, canceled last year and postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled for Sept. 18.

Organizers made the announcement Friday.

Patrick Griffin, the parade committee’s president, said they are grateful to the city for granting provisional permits to proceed providing that the environment is safe.

Former fire Chief Michael Dillon was named the grand marshal, with Citizen’s Bank executive and state Board of Education Chair Barbara Cottam as deputy grand marshal.