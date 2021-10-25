Providence sports bar to remain closed after weekend shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence sports bar will remain closed until at least Wednesday after a man was shot several times outside the establishment over the weekend.

The Providence Board of Licenses on Monday extended its review of the incident, which occurred outside Sports Tap early Sunday morning.

Police said the man was leaving the Harris Avenue bar with his cousin when an unidentified suspect began firing in their direction. The 43-year-old was shot four times, according to police, but is expected to be OK.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Police are still trying to track down the suspect based on surveillance footage.

The Providence Board of Licenses said the owner of Sports Tap has been cooperative with the investigation, and they will meet Wednesday to discuss whether further action against the establishment is necessary.

The incident is just one of several that occurred over the weekend in the capital city. An hour or so after the shooting outside Sports Tap, police responded to Berkshire Street where shots were fired into a home, nearly hitting a 6-month-old baby.

Then on late Sunday morning, police were called to a church on Broad Street after it was hit by several bullets.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza condemned the ongoing violence that’s been plaguing the city.

“We must do more, as a city, state and country to keep guns off of our streets and out of the hands of those who may commit acts of violence,” he said.

Anyone who believes they have any information regarding the aforementioned incidents is urged to contact the Providence Police Department by calling (401) 272-3121.