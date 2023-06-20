PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A sports bar in Providence is still closed after a reported fight over the weekend.

Police responded Saturday morning to 148 Pavillion Bar and Lounge for a fight between two people.

One of the people involved was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After an emergency meeting on Saturday, the city’s Board of Licenses ordered the bar to remain closed for at least 72 hours.

A follow-up hearing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to Wednesday afternoon.

Police say no arrests have been made yet.

