Providence sports bar allowed to reopen after weekend shooting

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses has determined the Harris Avenue sports bar where a man was shot over the weekend is not at fault.

Sports Tap was ordered to temporarily close Sunday after a man was shot several times while leaving the establishment over the weekend.

Police said the victim was walking out of the Harris Avenue bar with his cousin early Sunday morning when an unidentified suspect began firing in their direction.

The 43-year-old was shot four times, according to police, but is expected to be OK.

The sports bar has been closed ever since the incident as the Providence Board of Licenses reviewed what happened.

But Chairman Dylan Conley tells 12 that, as of Wednesday, Sports Tap is allowed to reopen.

“The city has not seen anything to indicate that they are in any way at fault for the incident,” Conley explained.

While the sports bar can reopen, Conley said the business will remain closed through the weekend.

“But that’s completely of their own volition,” he added.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. Police are still trying to track down the suspect based on surveillance footage provided by the bar’s owner.

