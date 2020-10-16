Providence speed cameras turn back on Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After seven months of deactivation, 14 Providence speed cameras will turn back on Monday, while another six that were placed in new locations will enter 30-day warning periods.
The speed cameras — which by law are only located in school zones — were turned off in March when schools went remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city had been in the middle of adding five more cameras (for a total of 20) and rotating some of the locations when the pandemic hit, halting the effort.
The loss of the revenue from the cameras is one of many unexpected revenue shortfalls facing the city budget, along with parking revenue, meal and beverage taxes and hotel taxes.
The 14 cameras staying in their current locations will start issuing $50 tickets immediately, according to Providence Police, starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
The camera that has caught the most speeding drivers since its inception — on Olney Street outside Hope High School — is among those staying put.
The six cameras being set up in new locations will start issuing warnings, with real fines starting on Dec. 7. Signage near the new camera locations will spell out the warning period.
The controversial school-zone speed cameras were installed in 2018, and as of March had brought in $3.8 million to the city and $3.1 million to Conduent, the private vendor that runs the cameras.
The speed limit is 20 miles per hour, and the cameras only issue fines when drivers are going 11 miles over the speed limit at 31 miles per hour. A police officer manually checks each violation caught by the automated cameras.
The cameras are on from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New camera locations (fines start Dec. 7)
- 459 Promenade St. (Paul Cuffee School)
- Blackstone Blvd. at University Avenue (School One)
- Chalkstone Ave. at Waller St. (Mt. Pleasant Academy)
- Eaton St. at Nelson St. (RFK Elementary)
- Union Ave. at Waverly St. (Children’s Friend)
- Plainfield St. at Merino St. (Spaziano Annex)
Previous locations turning back on (fines start immediately)
- 93 Cranston St. (PCTA)
- Dexter St. at Waldo St. (Alfred Lima Elementary)
- 387 Branch Ave. (A-Venture Academy)
- 187 Douglas Ave. (Times2 Academy)
- 593 Academy Ave. (LaSalle Academy)
- 50 Laurel Hill Ave. (Achievement First Mayoral Academy)
- 773 Chalkstone Ave. (Nathaniel Green Middle School)
- 114 Olney St. (Hope High School)
- 179 Thurbers Ave. (Roger Williams Middle School)
- 417 Charles St. (Esek Hopkins Middle School)
- 301 Butler Ave. (Lincoln School)
- 812 Douglas Ave. (Veazie Street School)
- 156 Reservoir Ave. (Reservoir Avenue Elementary)
- 520 Hope St. (Providence Center School)