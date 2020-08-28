Providence short 48 teachers ahead of new school year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School District is seeking to fill 48 teaching positions ahead of the upcoming school year, less than half the number of open jobs at this time last year.

The current vacancies include 25 classroom positions (seven in elementary school and 18 in secondary school), six non-classroom positions, two teacher leaders and 15 other jobs, such as speech therapists, coaches and psychologists.

All of the positions fall under the Providence Teachers Union.

Last year on Aug. 27 — after a summer of headlines stemming from a startling Johns Hopkins report about the city’s schools system, along with a looming state takeover of the district — there were 120 teacher vacancies, according to spokesperson Laura Hart.

Hart credited the improved vacancy number to better hiring practices put in place as part of the state turnaround effort, including a new “accelerated” hiring timeline that came out of talks between the district and the union over the winter.

The previous hiring timeline — spelled out in the Providence Teachers Union contract — required the district to interview internal candidates for open positions first, then assign jobs to “displaced” teachers who had been removed from their jobs for different reasons, such as budget cuts. The position could then be posted publicly, which wouldn’t typically happen until May each year.

The timeline was criticized by administrators, who said it was difficult to recruit the best teachers for the upcoming school year when other districts were posting open jobs sooner.

The new timeline, according to Hart, still gives internal candidates the first shot at open jobs, but allows the district to post the positions externally in March. Displaced teachers who were not placed in the initial interview process are then assigned jobs after the external candidates, around June, Hart said.

Former R.I. Education Commissioner Peter McWalters served as a neutral party to facilitate negotiations with the union over the hiring timeline, according to Hart. Union President Maribeth Calabro did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Using the new timeline, Hart said 110 external candidates were hired for open teacher jobs between March and Aug. 11, and 28% of them are people of color. Providence teachers are currently predominantly white, while the students are mostly Hispanic.

The R.I. Department of Education also launched a teacher recruitment campaign for Providence called “Almost Impossible” earlier this year.

The state decided the school year would be delayed by two weeks, which allows the district more time to fill the open jobs, even as uncertainty swirls about whether Providence schools will open for in-person learning on Sept. 14.

As of Wednesday, the city of Providence still had a COVID-19 rate too high for in-person school, according to R.I. Department of Health guidelines. More updated numbers will be used for Monday’s expected decision about whether school can reopen.

Having vacant classroom positions could be trickier during the pandemic, when districts are aiming to have “stable groups” of adults and children who interact only with each other, especially at the elementary level.

The district is also in the middle of determining how many teachers can be pulled from classrooms to teach the new Virtual Learning Academy, which has been offered to parents who are not comfortable sending their children to school in person.

