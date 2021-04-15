Providence shop raising money for vandalized restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The community is rallying together after an Asian restaurant in Providence was allegedly vandalized.

The owners of neighboring retail shop Frog & Toad posted about the incident on its Instagram page Wednesday night, which showed a photo of the front window of the Gourmet House had been smashed.

The shop owners said it appeared a socket from a socket wrench was used.

Frog & Toad set up a GoFundMe for the restaurant, noting that while the restaurant did not ask for help, they’re hoping the community’s support will help them pay for the repairs.

“They have weathered a pandemic, restrictive dining protocols, a leaking roof, a broken walk-in cooler amid all of the normal challenges facing a small business,” the fundraising page stated.

As of Thursday morning, donors have raised more than $5,000, surpassing the goal of $1,250.