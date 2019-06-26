Police believe homicide victim targeted; hunt for suspect continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed outside of a Providence auto body shop Tuesday night.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, the victim – a man in his mid-30s – was getting his car fixed at LaTour Auto Body Shop and the suspects were likely waiting for him prior to the attack.

Police blocked off a section of Valley Street in front of the auto body shop while gathering evidence.

Lapatin said the shooting appears to be targeted. No arrests have been made at this time.