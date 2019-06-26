Police believe homicide victim targeted; hunt for suspect continues

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for suspects after they say a man was shot and killed outside of a Providence auto body shop Tuesday night.

According to Providence Police Major David Lapatin, the victim – a man in his mid-30s – was getting his car fixed at LaTour Auto Body Shop and the suspects were likely waiting for him prior to the attack.

Police blocked off a section of Valley Street in front of the auto body shop while gathering evidence.

Lapatin said the shooting appears to be targeted. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams