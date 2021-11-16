Providence shooting suspect indicted on murder, domestic assault charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of shooting and killing another man and assaulting a woman earlier this year is now facing charges including murder.

Andrew Mangru, 22, has been in custody since he was arrested in September in connection with the incident on Harwol Court, which is located between Branch Avenue and Veazie Street.

The shooting victim, Andrei Bonilla, 23, was sitting in a vehicle with a woman when Mangru approached, who police said was her ex-boyfriend or had a child with her. After she got out and the two exchanged words, police allege Mangru shot Bonilla through the window.

Bonilla drove off and crashed outside a Branch Avenue convenience store, where he was eventually found dead, according to police.

In the meantime, Mangru allegedly took the woman inside the house and assaulted her until other people intervened.

On Tuesday, the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Mangru with murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault by strangulation, simple assault, and carrying a pistol without a license.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday, Nov. 22.