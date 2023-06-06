PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect accused of killing a man in Providence late last year has been charged with murder, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.

Mayobanex Martinez, 23, was indicted on a slew of charges Tuesday, including first-degree murder and felony assault.

Martinez is accused of shooting 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa to death in the capital city last December. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two men.

Detectives eventually tracked Martinez to an Ohio hotel, where he was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice.

Martinez is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence Superior Court on Wednesday.