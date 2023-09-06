PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of shooting a woman in Providence earlier this year was extradited back to Rhode Island after being captured by local police and U.S. Marshals in Arizona last month.

Rashad Glenn, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Providence District Court on multiple weapons charges, along with a felony assault and battery charge.

No plea was entered in court.

Glenn is accused of shooting a woman in the stomach in a Hartford Avenue apartment on April 26. At the time, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report obtained by Target 12, officers arrived at the scene and found blood throughout the common area hallway and in the kitchen of an apartment, along with a spent shell casing near the apartment door.

Target 12 obtained records that show Glenn was remanded to the ACI. His bond was set at $50,000 with surety with conditions that he surrender his passport, surrender his firearms, and not have contact with any victims. Online court records show that bond had not been posted as of Wednesday.

An ACI spokesperson confirmed Glenn is being held without bail at the ACI Intake Service Center.