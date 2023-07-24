PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man accused of shooting another man in the head during an argument in Providence faced a judge Monday on assault and gun charges.

Police said they took 30-year-old Nikkolas Adams into custody after a 38-year-old man was shot in the head Friday night on Texas Avenue.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Adams was arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault, simple assault, firing in a compact area, using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and 13 counts of possessing a large-capacity feeding device. His bail was set at $500,000 with surety and he was ordered to surrender his passport and all firearms. He’s due back in court in October.

The shooting remains under investigation.

