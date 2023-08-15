PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Requests for proposals are now open to vendors to update the city services reporting system known as PVD311, Mayor Brett Smiley’s office announced Tuesday.

In the first budget of his term, Smiley proposed a $100,000 investment for a new, more user-friendly 311 system to better track, report and resolve requests from residents and businesses.

“The first step in becoming the best-run city in the country is ensuring that the services our residents and local businesses rely on are done efficiently and on-time, every time,” Smiley said in a news release. “This investment will help us proactively share important information with our neighbors and make it easier for the community to bring their concerns to our attention.”

There are more than 81,000 registered PVD311 users, according to Smiley’s office, though the city’s community satisfaction survey showed only 30% of respondents had ever used the app.

Vendors have until Sept. 11 to submit a proposal.

