PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — ‘Tis the season! (Almost.)

As the city of Providence makes preparations for the holidays, it’s seeking two spruces or firs for its annual tree-lighting ceremonies:

A 35-foot to 45-foot spruce or fir to be placed at Providence City Hall

A 15-foot to 20-foot spruce or fir to be placed at the BankNewport Rink

The city hall ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The skate show and tree-lighting ceremony at the downtown rink will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

To nominate a tree, send an email with a description and photo to Allison Barry, the cultural affairs manager of the Department of Art, Culture and Tourism, at abarry@providenceri.gov.

The winning trees will be cut down and hauled for free by the city’s parks department, and the owners will get photographed in front of their tree at the ceremonies.

Submissions must be received by Friday, Nov. 15, for consideration.