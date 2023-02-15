PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is asking residents to provide feedback through a recently released community survey.

Providence residents can partake in the Community Satisfaction Survey through March 15.

The survey is available online in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Khmer, Mandarin and Arabic.

In a letter attached to the digital survey, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said residents’ participation is “crucial.”

“We value your perspectives on the city’s future and believe that asking these questions will ensure the city’s priorities are aligned with your needs,” Smiley wrote. “To gain a fully representative understanding of our community’s needs, your participation in this survey is essential.”

Smiley described the survey as “an important first step that will help us understand what services are the most used and focus in on the areas that need improvement.”

The survey questions cover a number of topics, including quality of life, services, education, housing, upkeep and safety.