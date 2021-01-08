Providence searching for woman who robbed CVS at gunpoint

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have robbed a Providence pharmacy at gunpoint last year.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said the incident occurred on Nov. 26 around 8 p.m.

Lague said the woman entered the CVS Pharmacy on Webster Avenue and, after walking around the store for several minutes, approached the counter with a semi-automatic firearm and demanded money from the cashier.

The cashier complied, giving the woman all of the money in the registers and placing it into a brown Family Dollar bag, according to Lague. She then left the store and ran off toward Dorchester Avenue.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’7″ with a medium build. She was dressed in all balck and wore a royal blue facemask with a black circular air vent.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Providence Police Detective Robert Melaragno at (401) 243-6312 or email rmelaragno@providenceri.gov.