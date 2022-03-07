PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Monday that he is withdrawing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all city employees, a policy which had caused controversy in part due to the number of unvaccinated police officers at risk of termination.

In a statement, Elorza’s office said the city was responding to new CDC guidelines which classify communities by their levels of COVID-19 risk, and which show the current risk level in Providence County is low.

“We have made incredible strides in getting our workforce vaccinated, and I’m appreciative of all city employees who stepped up to protect themselves, their coworkers and our community,” Elorza said.

Starting on Tuesday, city employees who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to submit two negative tests each week if they opt against getting the shot. The change effectively reverts Providence back to the policy that was in place before last December, when Elorza announced the mandate.

City spokesperson Theresa Agonia said 95% of Providence’s municipal employees were vaccinated as of Monday, leaving 5% who will be subject to weekly testing. She said some of the workers in the latter group are partially vaccinated, so the percentage is expected to decrease further.

Face masks will no longer be required in city buildings as of Tuesday, as well.

Elorza originally announced that all city employees would need to get their first dose of the vaccine by Jan. 14 or else face losing their jobs. Up to 80 police officers were unvaccinated at the time, leading to concern about the mandate’s potential effect on public safety.

By mid-February, the number of unvaccinated officers had fallen to roughly 44. They made up a majority of the 63 city employees who received written notices in their personnel file about their failure to comply with the policy.

However, Elorza said he was taking a “progressive discipline” approach on enforcement of the mandate, putting off any terminations. No workers were ever suspended or terminated due to the mandate, Agonia said.

The mayor left the door open to reimposing the mandate in the future if coronavirus concerns rise. “While cases have declined and we are updating our policy, I recognize that COVID-19 is ever-evolving and will not hesitate to make further updates as needed,” he said.

Providence’s decision to suspend the vaccination mandate comes shortly after another local city, New Bedford, made a similar move.

Late last year, five Providence firefighters were terminated for refusing to get the vaccine due to a state mandate requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated or lose their licenses.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Steph Machado contributed to this report.