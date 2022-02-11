PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state-controlled Providence Public Schools will continue requiring masks after the statewide school mask mandate lifts on March 4, officials announced Friday as they released a broader plan for managing COVID-19 risks in the coming weeks.

Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday that the statewide school mask mandate would end March 4, one week after students get back from February break. In doing so, he left it up to individual school districts to determine whether they will continue to require masks this spring.

In a news release announcing the mask decision, Providence school leaders also said there will be a staggered return to in-person learning for students after February vacation, with students asked to take at-home tests the night before school and being tested again on arrival if their parents have signed a consent form.

Grades Pre-K, K, 1, 6, 9 and 12 will return to their classrooms on Feb. 28; grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 will return on March 1; and grades 4, 5, 8 and 11 will return on March 2.

The school district has also scheduled vaccination clinics on Feb. 22 and Feb. 27 to encourage more students to get a shot that protects against COVID-19.

“Everyone is looking forward to a few days off during February vacation, but COVID-19 won’t be taking a break and that’s why we are giving our students, families, and staff many opportunities to get vaccinated, get tested, and to return to school safely the week of Feb. 28,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement.

Providence students are just 34% vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to a statewide average of 48%. Some suburban districts, including Barrington and East Greenwich, have vaccination rates nearing 80%.

Those vaccination rates will likely be taken into account as districts determine over the coming weeks whether to continue requiring masks in school.

Parents on both sides of the mask issue have been vocal about their opinions, with dozens testifying before the R.I. Department of Education earlier this week.

A recent poll commissioned by the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership found 78% of parents supported wearing masks in schools. The survey was conducted between Jan. 9 and Jan. 12, when omicron was surging in the state.

Meanwhile, the indoor mask-or-vaccine mandate for R.I. businesses and workplaces ends Friday, though individual businesses and employers can still choose to require masks or vaccinations.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter covering Providence, politics and more for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.