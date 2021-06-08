Dr. Javier Montañez named interim superintendent of Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green announced Dr. Javier Montañez as the new interim superintendent for the Providence Public School District Tuesday morning.

Montañez, an alum of Hope High School, is the principal of Leviton Dual Language School and has worked for more than two decades in the district.

“Dr. Montañez possesses a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the needs of the Providence Public Schools community,” McKee said. “I am proud to welcome him as interim superintendent and look forward to working with him to move the District forward.”

He began his time in Providence as a bilingual teacher at Spaziano Elementary in 1997 and in the nearly 25 years since, he has been promoted multiple times eventually becoming assistant principal and principal.

“Throughout his years of service Dr. Montañez has demonstrated a deep commitment to Providence students and families,” Infante-Green said. “A lot of work remains ahead to improve outcomes for students in the capital city, and I’m pleased to have him as a partner in this critical effort.”

At Leviton, the elementary school has seen significant growth going from being a one-star to three-star in the state’s ranking system. Leviton was also one of the only three schools in the state that grew by at least two star levels.

He will lead the district while the R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) works to select a permanent superintendent.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead Providence Public Schools and work with our incredible school community during this pivotal moment,” Montañez said. “I know the immense value of an education personally because it changed my life, and I’m eager to contribute to the transformational work that is taking place in Providence to help students reach their highest potential.”

According to RIDE, Montañez experienced homelessness as a student and often went to school only because he knew he would get two meals a day if he was there.

Providence has not had a superintendent since Harrison Peters resigned last month.

Infante-Green asked Peters to resign following his hiring of Dr. Olayinka Alege, a top administrator who has been arrested by Warwick Police, accused of forcibly rubbing an underage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym. Two adults also told police Alege touched their feet without consent, but did not want to press charges.

Alege faced similar allegations at a Tampa High School in 2009, which Peters knew about prior to hiring Alege in 2020.

At a Senate hearing, he admitted did not tell the hiring committee or Infante-Green about the allegations prior to hiring Alege.