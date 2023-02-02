PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.

The bitter cold is expected to move in Friday and continue into Saturday, bringing with it wind chills as low as -30 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for all of Southern New England from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Rhode Island Department of Emergency Management is working with cities and towns to ensure that warming centers are prepared for an increase in demand.