Providence school zone speed cameras will be activated on Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say that speed cameras in school zones will be activated on Monday.
The cameras will be in operation on school days, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and any vehicle going 11 mph over the 20 mph posted speed limit will automatically be issued a $50 ticket. Violations will be issued immediately.
Police say that more signs are in place at the areas where these speed cameras are located.
Also, beginning on Feb 1, additional cameras will be activated in new locations throughout the city.
Warnings will be issued to violators for 30 days at those new locations, which will be announced prior to being turned on.
Cameras that will be activated on Monday are located at:
- 93 Cranston Street, Providence Career and Technical Academy
- Dexter Street at Waldo Street, Alfred Lima Elementary School
- 387 Branch Avenue, A-Venture Academy
- 187 Douglas Avenue, Times 2 Academy
- 593 Academy Avenue, LaSalle Academy
- 50 Laurel Hill Avenue, Achievement First Mayoral Academy
- 773 Chalkstone Avenue, Nathaniel Green Middle School
- 114 Olney Street, Hope High School
- 179 Thurbers Avenue, Roger Williams Middle School
- 417 Charles Street, Esek Hopkins Middle School
- 301 Butler Avenue, Lincoln School
- 812 Douglas Avenue, Veazie Street School
- 156 Reservoir Avenue, Reservoir Avenue Elementary School
- 520 Hope Street, Providence Center School