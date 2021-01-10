Providence school zone speed cameras will be activated on Monday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say that speed cameras in school zones will be activated on Monday.

The cameras will be in operation on school days, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and any vehicle going 11 mph over the 20 mph posted speed limit will automatically be issued a $50 ticket. Violations will be issued immediately.

Police say that more signs are in place at the areas where these speed cameras are located.

Also, beginning on Feb 1, additional cameras will be activated in new locations throughout the city.

Warnings will be issued to violators for 30 days at those new locations, which will be announced prior to being turned on.

Cameras that will be activated on Monday are located at: