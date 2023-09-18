PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the school year well underway, many students are crossing the streets you typically drive.

Providence’s automated speed cameras are back online Monday morning and will be activated every school day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials said there are new locations that will start issuing tickets on Nov. 1. Those include Smith Street at Eaton Street, Hartford Avenue at Longo Street, Prairie Avenue at Ocean Street, Eaton Street at Roslyn Avenue, Dexter Street at Daboll Street, 812 Douglas Ave. and 961 Eddy St.

The previously installed cameras will start issuing tickets immediately.

If you’re caught on camera going 11 mph or faster over the speed limit, you’ll receive a $50 ticket in the mail. There are typically several visible signs warning drivers of where the school zones are.

The city said it issued more than $2.6 million in school zone speed camera tickets during the last school year.

Here’s a list of camera locations:

100-200 block of Douglas Avenue in front of Times Squared Academy, targeting westbound traffic

182 Thurbers Ave. at the Juanita Sanchez High School, targeting eastbound traffic

100 block of Blackstone Boulevard in front of the Lincoln School, targeting southbound traffic

400-500 block of Plainfield Street at the Laurel Hill Annex Elementary, also known as the Frank Spaziano Elementary School, targeting westbound traffic

300-400 block of Hope Street at the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, targeting northbound traffic

100 block of Bridgham Street at Central High School targeting northbound traffic.

520 Hope St. at Providence Center School

93 Cranston St. at Providence Career and Technical Academy

Dexter Street at Waldo Street at the Alfred Lima Elementary School

387 Branch Ave. at A-Venture Academy

187 Douglas Ave. at the Times 2 Academy

593 Academy Ave. at La Salle Academy

50 Laurel Hill Ave. at the Achievement First Mayoral Academy

773 Chalkstone Ave. at the Nathanael Greene Middle School

114 Olney St. at Hope High School

179 Thurbers Ave. at Roger Williams Middle School

417 Charles St. at Esek Hopkins Middle School

301 Butler Ave. at Lincoln School

812 Douglas Ave. at Veazie Street School

156 Reservoir Ave. at Reservoir Avenue Elementary School