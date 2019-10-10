Breaking News
Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Today

Providence school district allows all students access to free lunches

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s largest school district is now giving every student access to free breakfasts and lunches without having to apply for a free or reduced-price lunch program.

The Providence Journal reports that the Providence School Board gave the new policy first passage at its meeting Wednesday night.

Board President Nina Pande says removing the application process for reduced-price lunches helps eliminate the stigma for students who are eligible.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 60% of Providence students meet the criteria.

Providence Public Schools spokeswoman Emily Martineau says the city is expected to receive about $16 million in reimbursement from the federal government for the program.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the ‘No Student Hungry’ initiative to make sure no student goes hungry.

The school board will take the new policy up for second and final passage at its next meeting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams