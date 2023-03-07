PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence school bus drivers will decide whether to move forward with a strike that could impact students as soon as Wednesday morning.

First Student, the private company that provides transportation services for a large part of the district, said it made another “generous offer” Tuesday for a new contract with Teamsters Local 251, which represents the bus drivers.

This comes after the union rejected an offer from First Student last Friday.

First Student spokesperson Frank McMahon said the latest offer would pay drivers $35.30 per hour by June 2026 and $37 per hour by the following June. It would also double the 100% company-funded contribution into the Teamsters Savings and Investment Plan and increase company coverage of health care costs to 92.5%, according to McMahon.

He said First Student remains hopeful that the union will accept this proposed deal.

“First Student anticipates that this final offer will be received well by the members of Teamsters Local 251 and hopes that they will overwhelmingly vote to ratify a new contract … rather than voting to strike for the second time in four years, which would unfairly and severely impact Providence students, their families and schools that depend on our services,” McMahon said in a statement.

Matt Taibi, a spokesperson for Teamsters Local 251, told 12 News the union is “going to do the best [it] can to try and reach an agreement.”

Taibi said the union is interested in a four-year contract, rather than the five-year contract being offered.

If the union rejects First Student’s offer and decides to strike, it will leave the capital city without adequate transportation for many students.

In a letter sent out Tuesday, the district warned families of the potential strike.

The district said there is no adequate substitute transportation should the drivers vote to strike.

“This means we will be relying on families to arrange for their own transportation for their children,” the letter reads. “We understand that this represents a hardship for many of you, and we wish another viable solution existed.”

Similar letters were sent to parents of students in other districts including Bristol-Warren, Portsmouth, and Scituate.

“We have received word that a picket line could potentially extend to other First Student bus depots, including our depot in Warren,” Bristol-Warren Superintendent Ana Riley wrote. “If that were to happen, our busing services would be disrupted.”

Back in Providence, the district said it plans to reimburse families who transport their children to and from school throughout the strike, whether it be for mileage on personal cars, taxis or ride-sharing services.