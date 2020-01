PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students and staff at Bailey Elementary School in Providence were evacuated Thursday morning after a small electrical fire broke out inside the building.

Firefighters responded to the Gordon Avenue school around 11:30 a.m.

VIDEO NOW: @ProvFirefighter on scene here at Bailey Elementary School on Gordon Ave.

2 alarm fire.

Response seems to have calmed down at this point. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/H5tQmGwInH — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) January 16, 2020

A spokesperson for the city’s police department said the school has since resumed normal operations.