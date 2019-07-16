Providence School Board to vote on Fran Gallo for interim superintendent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence School Board plans to put forward the name of former Central Falls superintendent Frances Gallo for the job of interim superintendent, board chairman Nick Hemond confirmed Tuesday.

The board, in collaboration with Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza, interviewed five candidates for the interim job after the recent departure of former Superintendent Chris Maher.

Hemond said the board would vote at a special meeting, which has not yet been scheduled, to authorize contract negotiations with Gallo.

If appointed, Gallo would take the reins of the school department during a tumultuous time. State education commissioner Angélica Infante-Green next week is slated to announce plans involving some type of state intervention in light of the devastating Johns Hopkins report conducted last month. She held several public forums on the report over the last several weeks.

Hemond said the intention is for Gallo to stay in the position for a full school year, but acknowledged it’s unclear what actions might be taken with regards to the superintendent job in the event the state intervenes.

Gallo was the superintendent of the Central Falls School District for eight years until she retired in 2015. She made waves in 2010 after announcing that all 88 teachers at Central Falls High School would be laid off as part of a “turnaround” plan for the low-performing school district. The district later reached a deal with the union to rehire the teachers.

Dorothy Smith served as Providence schools acting superintendent beginning earlier this month, but told WPRI 12 she did not apply for the interim position.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook