PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence School Board expressed concerns over student safety Wednesday night after a teacher found a ghost gun inside a middle schoolers backpack last week.

The Delsesto Middle School teacher noticed the student was acting suspicious in class Thursday afternoon, which police said prompted him to search the teenager’s backpack. Inside the student’s backpack, the teacher discovered the firearm and a loaded magazine.

The student has since been charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds. The district decided not to place the school into lockdown since the firearm was secured by the teacher and immediately handed over to detectives.

Investigators also confirmed that the gun and magazine were incompatible and could not be used together.

Though DelSesto principal Suzanne Madden said the district’s security policies and protocols were followed, the Providence School Board discussed the incident at length and heard from parents who are frustrated with how it was handled.

“We’re going to be asking some tough questions because we want to make sure things were done the right way,” Providence School Board member Travis Escobar said.

“Every parent should expect that, when they drop their child off at school, they will pick their child up in the same way,” Providence School Board member Ty’Relle Stephens added.

It’s unclear how the student obtained the gun and magazine. The incident remains under investigation at this time.