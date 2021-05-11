Providence school admin placed on leave following assault charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A high-ranking Providence schools administrator has been placed on leave following his arrest earlier this week, 12 News has confirmed.

Court records show Olayinka Alege, the district’s network superintendent of secondary schools, was charged with simple assault and/or battery, a misdemeanor. The record shows the 40-year-old was arrested on Monday; the offense date is listed as April 20.

12 News has reached out to Warwick Police for more information on the alleged crime.

Audrey Lucas, a spokesperson for the Providence Public Schools told 12 News in an email, ​”Upon being informed of recent allegations against Dr. Alege, the district placed him on administrative leave. As a district, we hold our staff, school leaders and administrators to the highest of standards and take any allegation extremely seriously.” ​

Lucas said Alege is on paid leave.

Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters announced Alege’s hiring in June of 2020, touting Alege’s 15 years of service in the Hillsborough County Public School system in Florida, where Peters also worked before coming to Providence.

But during his time there, Alege served as an assistant principal at a Tampa high school where students complained of a strange form of punishment that he employed.

The Sun Sentinal reported in 2009: “Five boys told deputies that King High assistant principal Olayinka Alege asked them on numerous occasions to take off a shoe and sock behind closed doors, and allow him to ‘pop’ their toes. They said it didn’t hurt, but they didn’t like it, either.”

12 News reached out to Alege for a comment but did not immediately hear back.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.