PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of Providence Public School District students will soon be riding new electric buses to and from school.

First Student is deploying four electric buses on Monday to “better serve the district, its families and the community,” according to a news release.

The company said replacing just one diesel bus can reduce greenhouse emissions by 54,000 pounds each year.

Funding for the new buses came from the American Rescue Plan’s Electric School Bus Rebates program.