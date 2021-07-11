Providence Restaurant Weeks now underway; dozens of businesses participating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Restaurants across the capital city are offering a variety of special deals and dines as part of Providence Restaurant Weeks.

Providence Restaurant Weeks starts Sunday and will run through July 24. More than 40 Providence restaurants are participating this year, according to the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Providence Restaurant Weeks is always an exciting time of year because it showcases dozens of nationally-recognized restaurants throughout the state while making their best dishes extremely accessible,” President and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Kristen Adamo said. “As leisure travel continues to pick up momentum and locals continue to support small businesses, this is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get a taste of the region’s world-class dining scene.”

Over the next two weeks, participating restaurants will feature all types of limited-time deals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.