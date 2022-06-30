PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Restaurants around Rhode Island will soon be offering two weeks’ worth of dining specials.

Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 10 and lasts through July 23.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) said 38 restaurants have already signed on to participate, and more are expected to be added before it begins.

“Providence Restaurant Weeks is always an exciting time of year because it showcases dozens of nationally recognized restaurants throughout the state while making their best dishes extremely accessible,” PWCVB president and CEO Kristen Adamo said. “As leisure travel continues to pick up momentum and locals continue to support small businesses, this is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get a taste of the region’s world-class dining scene.”

Here’s a list of participating restaurants, as of June 29:

Cranston

Avvio Ristorante

Chapel Grille

Legal Sea Foods

Johnston

Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express

Lincoln

Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis @ Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort

North Providence

Tumblesalts Cafe

Pawtucket

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Providence

110 Grill

Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant

Bellini Providence

Cafe Nuovo

The Capital Grille

Capriccio

Cassarino’s

Diego’s East Side

Ellie’s

Gracie’s

Harry’s Bar & Burger

Hemenway’s Restaurant

II Massimo

Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant

KG Kitchen

Mill’s Tavern Restaurant

Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza

Needle and Thread

New Rivers Restaurant

Nicks on Broadway

Pane e Vino Ristorante

Red Stripe

Res American Bistro

Ten Prime Steak & Sushi

Trattoria Zooma

Trinity Brewhouse

Waterman Grille

Xaco Taco

Warren

Metacom Kitchen

Warwick