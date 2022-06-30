PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Restaurants around Rhode Island will soon be offering two weeks’ worth of dining specials.
Providence Restaurant Weeks returns July 10 and lasts through July 23.
The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) said 38 restaurants have already signed on to participate, and more are expected to be added before it begins.
“Providence Restaurant Weeks is always an exciting time of year because it showcases dozens of nationally recognized restaurants throughout the state while making their best dishes extremely accessible,” PWCVB president and CEO Kristen Adamo said. “As leisure travel continues to pick up momentum and locals continue to support small businesses, this is the perfect opportunity for everyone to get a taste of the region’s world-class dining scene.”
Here’s a list of participating restaurants, as of June 29:
Cranston
- Avvio Ristorante
- Chapel Grille
- Legal Sea Foods
Johnston
- Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express
Lincoln
- Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis @ Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort
North Providence
- Tumblesalts Cafe
Pawtucket
- 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Providence
- 110 Grill
- Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant
- Bellini Providence
- Cafe Nuovo
- The Capital Grille
- Capriccio
- Cassarino’s
- Diego’s East Side
- Ellie’s
- Gracie’s
- Harry’s Bar & Burger
- Hemenway’s Restaurant
- II Massimo
- Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant
- KG Kitchen
- Mill’s Tavern Restaurant
- Napolitano’s Brooklyn Pizza
- Needle and Thread
- New Rivers Restaurant
- Nicks on Broadway
- Pane e Vino Ristorante
- Red Stripe
- Res American Bistro
- Ten Prime Steak & Sushi
- Trattoria Zooma
- Trinity Brewhouse
- Waterman Grille
- Xaco Taco
Warren
- Metacom Kitchen
Warwick
- Iron Works
- Elizabeth of Portofino