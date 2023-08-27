PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 7 people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a Providence restaurant on Saturday.

12 News spoke with Battalion Fire Chief Kevin Bross on Saturday. He said two cars collided on Chalkstone Avenue, and one slammed through the El Eden Restaurant storefront.

Bross tells 12 News that employees and customers were inside the restaurant when the car plowed through the window.

“We arrived to find two vehicles involved in an MVA — one of the vehicles went through the store front of a dining establishment on Chalkstone Avenue. We had 7 patients total, 3 in the vehicle, 4 bystanders — all transported with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Bross.

A sign posted on the boarded-up restaurant stated that the business will be “closed for repairs until further notice.”

In a post online, the owners of El Eden said they are assessing the damage and expect the repairs to take at least a week.

It is currently unclear what led up to the crash.