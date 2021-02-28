Providence restaurant ordered closed for 72 hours after shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Board of Licenses voted at an emergency meeting on Sunday to close a city restaurant after a shooting there on Saturday night.

According to the police report, a 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen following a physical altercation at Montecristo Bar & Grille on Elmwood Avenue.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries. His immediate condition is not known.

According to the police report, the suspect fled the scene.

