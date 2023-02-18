PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A restaurant in Providence was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m., crews were called to Frias Fruteria Y Cafeteria on Broad Street for a report of a fire.

When they arrived on scene, Battalion Chief Edward Dwyer said they found fire coming from the kitchen of the restaurant.

It took about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

Some gas lines were damaged as result of the fire and RI Energy was called in to shut off the gas to the restaurant.

The second and third floor apartments did have some smoke damage, but residents were not displaced from their homes.

Dwyer said the restaurant will be closed as the Department of Health needs to do an inspection inside before it can reopen.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.