PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Providence residents will be able to find out more about the community electric program from Mayor Brett Smiley’s Administration Monday night.

The new program, dubbed Providence Community Electricity Program, is slated to begin in May.

According to the city, the program aims to help residents manage electricity costs, increase renewable energy use and reduce carbon pollution.

Providence ratepayers will be automatically enrolled unless they proactively opt-out.

Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting is virtual only and can be found on their website.