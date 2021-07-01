Providence residents claim children were attacked, pepper-sprayed by police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of a Providence neighborhood are outraged after police officers allegedly assaulted them and their children earlier this week.

The officers responded to Sayles Street Tuesday for reports of an escalating dispute among neighbors. The residents claim several adults and children as young as a year old were beaten, pepper-sprayed and shoved into the back of police cruisers.

The incident was caught on camera and the video was obtained by 12 News. The footage shows officers yelling at the residents and hitting some of them with their batons. One officer was seen pepper-spraying the crowd as officers attempted to detain someone on the sidewalk behind him.

Taffii Moore and her children were among that crowd. She said the feud had already resolved itself when police arrived.

“They attacked us. They attacked our children,” she said. “They attacked everyone who was at this home … We weren’t aggressive, we weren’t argumentative.”

Moore’s 21-year-old daughter, Zyrray Moore, was one of several who were shoved into the back of a police van which didn’t have the air conditioner running.

“One of the officers was just [leaning on] the back of the van as we were banging on it,” Zyrray recalled, adding that the officers were “just laughing and talking to each other … like we are not in the back of the van with our eyes burning.”

Moore and other residents who were involved are now demanding a public apology from the Providence Police Department. They also want the officers to be held accountable for their actions.

Police Chief Hugh Clements tells 12 News body cam footage of the incident is currently being reviewed by the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Clements declined to comment further on the investigation until that footage is released, which he said should happen soon.