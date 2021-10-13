Providence resident on Broad Street violence: ‘Every day something happens’

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Providence police continue to look for clues after a man was shot and killed at a laundromat on Broad Street following what investigators say was a robbery gone wrong.

The incident happened at the Laundromax around 8 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the suspect walked in, put a gun to the victim’s back and demanded the jewelry he had around his neck.

The gun went off during the ensuing struggle, police said. The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, died at Rhode Island Hospital.

Susie Paquin, who lives in the area, tells 12 News she refuses to work at night because of all the violence.

“There’s always something … especially on this street,” she said Wednesday. “It’s the busiest street and it was a long weekend. Everyone was having fun.”

“There’s always something happening, you just don’t know when,” Paquin continued. “There was a shooting not too long ago over there. There’s a shooting down the street, something happened on Elmwood. Every day something happens.”

Police said they were reviewing surveillance video to get a description of the suspect. At this time, no arrests have been made.

