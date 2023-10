PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence will be renaming its municipal courtroom to honor former Chief Judge Frank Caprio, famous for his television series “Caught in Providence,” at a dedication ceremony Friday morning.

Judge Caprio served on the bench for nearly 40 years before retiring earlier this year.

Gov. Dan McKee, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and City Council President Rachel Miller will be among those on hand for the ceremony.

