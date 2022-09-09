PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Fire Department began recruiting for its first training academy in roughly four years on Friday.

Seventy-three firefighters graduated from the 52nd academy in 2018.

When those recruits began training, the city said the new class was comprised of seven (8.8 %) females and 73 (91.2%) males, including 36.3% minorities.

The roughly 26-week training academy certifies trainees in structural firefighting, hazardous materials response, emergency medical services, emergency vehicle driving and other job-specific duties and responsibilities.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré, Providence Fire Department Assistant Chief of Administration Derek M. Silva, President James Vincent (NAACP-Providence Branch), members of the Providence Fire Department and other community partners attended Friday’s press conference.