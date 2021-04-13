Providence rec center director charged with child molestation, fired from job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The director of a Providence recreation center was arrested on Monday and charged with child molestation, according to Providence Police.

Manuel Nunez has been charged with three counts of first degree child molestation of a child under 14, according to police Maj. David Lapatin.

Nunez was hired as the director of the John Rollins Recreation Center just last week on April 5, according to city spokesperson Theresa Agonia. She said he was terminated Tuesday.

The alleged molestation took place at a Smith Street basketball court, Lapatin said, where Nunez had set up a youth basketball league separate from his new job at the rec center.

City rec centers have been closed due to COVID-19, and just reopened Monday.

Court records say Nunez was held without bail following an arraignment on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.