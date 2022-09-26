PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Public School Department is holding a career fair to help fill a diverse array of vacancies throughout the district.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the PCTA Fieldhouse, located at 41 Fricker Street.

The department said it’s looking to fill the following positions:

Teachers

Teacher Assistants

Certified and Non-Certified Substitutes

Clerks

Crossing Guards

Bus Monitors

The district also announced that new full-time teacher assistants and clerks will get a $2,500 hiring bonus.

“The Fall Career Event is so important for the Providence school community,” said Providence Schools Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez. “Working for PPSD is a very rewarding, fulfilling opportunity, as we continue to build strong educational opportunities for our students, staff, and administration.”

Two forms of ID will be required upon arrival. Attendees are “strongly encouraged” to RSVP by filling out the Google Form.